Hit-and-run crash involving stolen car kills one person Monday in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a hit-and-run crash Monday night that involved a stolen car in east Kansas City.

Police said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. at East 31st Street and Agnes Avenue.

The driver and occupants of a stolen Hyundai Sonata were speeding south on northbound Agnes Avenue.

The Hyundai barreled into the intersection and slammed into a Cadillac STS going east on East 31st Street, police said.

Police the driver of the Cadillac died at the crash scene.

The victim's name was not released Monday night.

The driver and occupants of the Hyundai ran from the scene and had not been caught as of 10 p.m. Monday.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.