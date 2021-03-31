Holden, Missouri, police chief under investigation for domestic assault

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A police chief in Johnson County, Missouri, has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into domestic assault charges.

Trent Neal, Holden police chief, was booked Tuesday night in the Johnson County, Missouri, Detention Center on a charge of second-degree domestic assault.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.

Neal has served as police chief since 2019, according to his Linkedin profile. He also worked for the Johnson County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office.

There is no additional information at this time.

Holden is roughly 50 miles southeast of Kansas City, Missouri.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

