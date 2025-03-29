Homicide investigation underway after 2 found dead in Kansas City Northland motel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have launched a homicide investigation into the deaths of an adult male and adult female early Saturday.

A KCPD spokesperson said around 3:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to a motel in the 4300 block of North Corrington to follow up on a missing persons case.

Officers were directed to a motel room where they discovered the two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The two victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The spokesperson says detectives are searching the area for witnesses and surveillance video. No suspect information was immediately announced.

