Homicide investigation underway after missing person found dead in south KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a missing person was found dead in south Kansas City, Missouri.

On Friday, Independence police officers were contacted regarding a missing person investigation.

Authorities started their investigation and learned the victim, identified as Elayjah Murray, had possibly been shot in Independence.

Police said investigators continued following up on leads throughout the night.

Murray was found dead the following day in south KCMO, according to IPD.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS or the IPD criminal analyst unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

