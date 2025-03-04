Homicide investigation underway Tuesday evening in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon homicide near U.S. 169 Highway and NW 68th Street.

A police spokesperson said the incident happened in the 6800 block of North Madison Avenue.

No word on how the victim was killed or the victim's identity.

This is the 24th homicide of the year in KCMO compared to 19 at this time last year.

