Homicide suspect apprehended in Ray County following pursuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Ray County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a vehicle pursuit led to the apprehension of a homicide suspect.

Sheriff Scott Childers said a citizen called the agency saying a homicide suspect would be in the area in a white Ford truck that was painted black.

The vehicle was spotted and a pursuit was initiated around 1 p.m. Monday.

The pursuit ended near West 120th Street and Shoemaker Road, which is a rural area southeast of Excelsior Springs.

Childres said the suspect drove into a wooded area and was chased on foot for five miles before being taken into custody near Elkhorn Elementary School.

A homicide victim's body was found near the truck. It's not clear yet if the body was in the truck and dumped, or if it was already at that location. It's also not clear where the homicide occurred.

The sheriff's office shared a post on Facebook thanking multiple law enforcement agencies for their assistance in taking the person into custody.

According to the post, the Kansas City (Missouri) Police Department, Richmond Police, Cass County Sheriff's Office, Lafayette County Sheriff's Office, Clay County Sheriff's Office, ATF, Missouri State Highway Patrol and even the Missouri Department of Conservation aided in the incident.

Anyone who was run off of the road by the pursuit suspect is asked to call the sheriff's office.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story misspelled Sheriff Scott Childers' last name. It has since been corrected.

