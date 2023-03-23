Watch Now
Homicide investigation underway after utility workers find body in Kansas City, Missouri

Posted at 12:39 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 14:24:36-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway after utility workers discovered a body Thursday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police were called to the area around 10 a.m. Initial investigation led officers to the body of a deceased adult male.

A police spokesperson said the death appeared to be suspicious, prompting homicide detectives to take over the investigation.

Police say they do not have any information about a suspect or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

