Homicide investigation underway after utility workers find body in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway after utility workers discovered a body Thursday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police were called to the area around 10 a.m. Initial investigation led officers to the body of a deceased adult male.

A police spokesperson said the death appeared to be suspicious, prompting homicide detectives to take over the investigation.

Police say they do not have any information about a suspect or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

