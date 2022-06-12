Hotel guest killed in early Sunday morning shooting at Crown Lodge in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died from life-threatening injuries sustained in an early morning shooting Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCMO police were dispatched around 3:45 a.m. to Crown Lodge at 8500 East 350 Highway on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, an adult male victim was located with apparent gunshot wounds in the hotel lobby, common area.

Emergency medical services transported the man to an area hospital, where later in the morning he did not survive his injuries.

Initial investigation indicates the victim and an unknown suspect had a confrontation leading to an altercation in which shots were fired and struck the victim, according to KCPD.

Police report the suspect left the scene in an unknown direction.

Additionally, KCPD confirmed the man was a guest of the hotel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCPD Homicide Unit at 916-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

Information leading to an arrest in this case could result in a reward of up to $25,000.

