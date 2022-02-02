Human remains discovered outside of Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Human remains were discovered southeast of Lawrence, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday via social media.

The remains were discovered Monday afternoon and sheriff's deputies are now working to identify them, the office said in a Tweet.

"Two residents walking late Monday afternoon in the 1700 block of North 1250 Road noticed the remains near a creek and alerted the Sheriff's Office," the Tweet said.

There is no other information available at this time "due to the ongoing investigation."

Information about an ongoing investigation.

