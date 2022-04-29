Human remains found in Ray County Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Human remains were discovered in Ray County on Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.

A mushroom hunter found skeletal remains in a wooded area and called the authorities. The sheriff's office did not specify where the wooded area is located.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit was called in to assist, as well as the Washburn University Forensic Anthropology Recovery Unit.

Sheriff Scott Childers said there are no known missing persons in the area. There is a chance the remains stem from criminal actions.

The investigation is ongoing.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .