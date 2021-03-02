Human remains found Tuesday in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman found human bones Tuesday afternoon on the west side of Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the woman called around 1:20 p.m. and said she spotted what she thought were human bones in a wooded area of the 3400 block of Roanoke Road.

Homicide detectives and Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office investigators checked the bones and determined them to be human, police said.

Crime scene investigators also collected evidence.

The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death, police said.

There was no indication of foul play.

