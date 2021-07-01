Human trafficking operation rescues dozens in Kansas, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A human trafficking operation effort by the Department of Homeland Security’s Investigations Unit led to the arrest of 82 people and the rescue of 31 people, including 14 children.

The operation took place from June 17 to June 26 in Kansas City, Missouri, Independence and Wichita, Kansas. The HSI announced the results in a press release on Tuesday, June 29.

The Heartland Anti-Trafficking Rescue Task force reports that of the 31 victims, 14 were children and 17 were adults. Among the children rescued, the youngest was 4 years old.

Several state and local agencies partnered in the operation. Those arrested face a slew of trafficking-related arrests.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .