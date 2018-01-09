Husband in custody as Overland Park police investigate wife's death

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A man is in custody as police investigate his wife's death after her body was found in Raymore, Missouri.

On Monday, Jan. 8, Overland Park police went to the 8000 block of Perry Street on a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they spoke with a man about the disturbance. The man was home alone, according to police.

Overland Park police said hours later the man called them back to his home wanting to report his wife missing. Police said officers became suspicious after the interview.

OPPD said after further questioning, the man admitted he had a role in his wife’s disappearance. The victim’s body was later found in Raymore, Missouri.

RIGHT NOW @OverlandPark_PD are establishing a crime scene perimeter at 8000 block of Perry where the suspect and victim lived. pic.twitter.com/fm5d0V06W9 — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) January 9, 2018

Raymore officers closed Kentucky Road at Hardee Street while Overland Park detectives and Johnson County Crime Scene Technicians investigate.

OP police said the suspect was taken into custody and is at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center. 41 Action News is not naming the suspect because he has not been charged.

If you have any information about this you’re urged to call the Overland Park Police Department or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

---