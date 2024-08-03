Illinois man charged with terroristic threat during Friday concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors Saturday charged a rural Illinois man with making a terroristic threat during Friday night’s Morgan Wallen concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective working the event as part of the Kansas City Regional Fusion Center was made aware of a threat made on X (formally Twitter).

The detective made an emergency disclosure request through the Kansas City FBI field office to X, who revealed the user to be Aaron Brown. Detectives obtained a cell phone number for Brown, and when they called, Brown answered and identified himself as sitting in Section 123 at the stadium.

Police responded to the section in an attempt to locate Brown, but were initially unable to find him. After about 40 minutes, police located Brown and his girlfriend in the area, at which point Brown was taken into custody.

The concert was delayed while police tracked Brown down.

In an interview with police, Brown’s girlfriend told police that Brown and his fraternity brothers create fake, or burner, Twitter accounts and “tweet stupid stuff.”

She said Brown originally made the tweet as the couple drove from Lake of the Ozarks to Kansas City, Missouri. They decided to delete the tweet. It wasn’t until the pair were at the concert when they started to receive phone calls from the police.

In his interview with police, Brown said the tweet “was a stupid, stupid, stupid mistake.” He told police he had never made threats before on social media and the post was due to “stupidity and arrogance.”

Brown, who does not appear to have any criminal history, was booked into police custody around 3 a.m. Saturday on felony second degree making a terroristic threat.

A judge set a bond of $15,000.

