Impairment under investigation in crash that critically injured driver, juvenile in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Impairment is under investigation in a crash that critically injured a juvenile and driver and left three other juveniles with less serious injuries, Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

The crash happened at Interstate 470 and Blue Ridge Boulevard about 5:13 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found a blue Chevrolet Suburban was heading south on Blue Ridge Boulevard at a high rate of speed.

The Chevrolet hit a Honda Ridgeline that was stopped at a red light and waiting to turn left to get onto I-470 from Blue Ridge Boulevard.

After hitting the Honda, the Chevrolet traveled onto a concrete median and hit two traffic stop lights before stopping.

The driver of the Chevrolet and a juvenile who was in an unrestrained car seat were taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Three other juveniles were also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police suspect the driver of the Chevrolet was impaired.

