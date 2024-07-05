Improperly-disposed fireworks to blame for fire at Raytown apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Improperly-disposed of fireworks are likely to blame for an overnight fire at a Raytown apartment building.

Firefighters were called around 12:48 a.m. Friday to a vacant two-story apartment building in the 5200 block of Ditzler Avenue.

The first crews on the scene encountered smoke and fire conditions from a corner of the building.

No injuries were reported.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.