Independence city employees shot at, assaulted in recent violent incidents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence city employees have been shot at, assaulted and verbally abused recently while doing their jobs.

City Manager Zach Walker told the city council at Monday night's meeting a person shot at an Independence Power and Light employee as the employee tried to turn off the shooter's electricity.

Police were sent to that scene, but no word on any charges against the shooter.

A Parks, Recreation and Tourism employee tried to stop illegal dirt bike riders Monday at the Rock Creek Trail near Rotary Park who were illegally riding their motorcycles on the trail.

At least one of the bike riders head butted the city employee and the employee was run over twice by the bikers, according to Walker.

The third incident happened Monday afternoon at a job site when a citizen blocked a vehicle with two city employees inside and screamed at them.

Police were called to that scene.

"Each of these incidents gives us great pause; the safety and well-being of our city employees is paramount in every situation," a city spokesperson said. "We are having multiple, in-depth, thoughtful internal discussions about changing our protocols to keep our employees safe. As said in the city council meeting last night in regards to our citizens, you may not always like what the rules are, but city employees are doing their job by enforcing them."

