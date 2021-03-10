Independence detectives seek public's help to solve September 2020 murder

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence detectives need the public's help to solve the murder of a transgender woman.
Aerrion Burnett, 37, was found shot to death about 3:40 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2020.
She was in the grass near East 13th Street South and South Brookside Avenue, police said.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7777.
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.