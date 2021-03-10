Independence detectives seek public's help to solve September 2020 murder

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence detectives need the public's help to solve the murder of a transgender woman.

Aerrion Burnett, 37, was found shot to death about 3:40 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2020.

She was in the grass near East 13th Street South and South Brookside Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7777.

