Independence ends search man who allegedly shot at woman, stole vehicle

Police say possibly shirtless, bleeding man remains at-large
Jonathan Goede/KSHB 41
Posted at 3:37 PM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 16:42:26-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police have called off the search of a wooded area, where they were looking for a man who allegedly shot at a woman and stole a vehicle Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 15300 block of East 42nd Terrace South on reports of a shots-fired incident, according to Independence Police Publie Information Officer Jack Taylor.

Taylor said the woman who was shot at wasn't injured, but officers subsequently learned that a nearby home that had been burglarized and had a vehicle stolen.

Police suspect the same man committed both crimes.

About 30 minutes later, police were called to the 4900 block of Arrowhead Drive, which is a little more than three miles east along U.S. 40, on reports of a bloody man who entered a business asking for water.

Police believe it was the same man was connected to the shots-fired and burglary incidents, especially after finding the stolen vehicle in the same vicinity.

Officers started searching for him in a wooded area south of U.S. 40 and east of Little Blue Parkway but called off the search ended around 3:15 p.m.

Taylor said police weren't able to locate the man, but investigators believe he is armed and dangerous.

