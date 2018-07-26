Independence man, 21, charged with assaulting 1-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – An Independence, Missouri man is facing one count of sodomizing a 1-year-old girl earlier this month.

According to court documents filed by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office Thursday, Sean Fye admitted to detectives that he sodomized the girl while changing her diaper.

The girl’s mom noticed the girl bleeding and took her to Children’s Mercy Hospital, where doctors discovered the nature of her injuries.

The girl’s mom is the girlfriend of the suspect.

Prosecutors requested a $100,000 bond.