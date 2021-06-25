Independence man accused of killing woman he dumped outside area hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a woman in Independence.

Ryan Gillispie, 37, of Independence, also faces an armed criminal action charge in the June 20 murder of Ales Carr.

An ambulance crew found Carr just after midnight at the ambulance emergency room entry doors, according to a court document.

Carr had been shot in the head and was dead.

Hospital surveillance video showed a white Ford Econoline van drive into an ambulance drop-off area.

The video shows a man put a woman on the ground and drive away, according to a court document.

A Missouri Department of Conservation agent found Gillispie's van Monday morning in the parking lot of a lake in Excelsior Springs, the document states.

The investigation revealed a confrontation between Carr and Gillispie at Gillispie's Independence house.

Police caught up with Gillispie in the Northland where two people told police that Gillispie said he was fighting with a man and saw Carr trying to steal his van.

They also told police Gillispie told them he tried to pull Carr from the van and accidentally shot her, documents state.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .