Independence man accused of stealing car, dragging police officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car, dragging a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer with the stolen car, property damage and possession of a controlled substance.

Jesse Lozano-Ramirez, 32, is charged with aggravated fleeing a stop or detention - causes physical injury, property damage, tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

A KCMO police officer spotted a stolen black 2015 Acura about 6 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of a 7-11 store at Independence Avenue and Benton Boulevard in Kansas City.

The driver had backed the car into a parking space.

Police said the man refused to get out of the car, turned on the car and drove into the officer's patrol car, according to a court document.

The driver also dragged a police officer about 10 feet from where the patrol vehicle was parked.

The officer suffered minor injuries. Damage to the patrol car exceeded $5,000.

Two days later, officers spotted Lozano-Ramirez in a stolen black Chevrolet Malibu.

He once again tried to flee from police and once again hit a police car as he tried to get away.

Lozano-Ramrirez crashed the stolen car, which was taken in Belton, and unsuccessfully tried to run from police.

A bag with a white powdery substance was found in a pants pocket and he told police the substance was "dope," according to the court document. The substance was tested and found to be about 22 grams of methamphetamine.

Detectives tried to talk to Lozano-Ramirez in jail, but told detectives he did not want to talk.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.