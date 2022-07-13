Independence man admits to performing sideshow burnouts on Interstate 70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A sideshow driver pleaded guilty to assault and hindering the prosecution of a felony in an incident that slowed a family's efforts to drive to a hospital.

Noah Miller, 23, of Independence, Missouri, will serve 30 days shock time in jail and be on probation for five years, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

Miller and another man were in a Nissan 350Z doing sideshow burnouts with other vehicles on June 12 on Interstate 70 near east 13th Street.

The family in a Nissan Altima told police they were on the way to a hospital with a sick child when they were blocked by the sideshow event, according to a court document.

One of the people in the Nissan Altima asked the sideshow participants to let them through.

Their request was denied and the person who asked to be allowed to pass through the illegal activity was assaulted, a court document states.

The people with the sick child tried to drive through the sideshow, but hit two cars, including the Nissan 350Z driven by Miller.

A high speed chase began and shots were fired from Miller's car.

Multiple shots hit the car with two children, ages six and eight, inside.

No serious injuries were reported.

More charges are expected to be filed.

