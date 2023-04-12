Independence man charged in a wrong-way, drunk driving crash that killed 1 person

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man is accused in a deadly drunk driving crash where his blood alcohol level measured more than three times the legal limit.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Dominic Conway, 40, for his role in the death of 52-year-old Harold Eddins.

The Oct. 14, 2022, crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Missouri 291 Highway south of Courtney Road in Jackson County.

A court document states Eddins was driving northbound on the highway when Conway's 2016 Ford Taurus slammed head-on into Eddins' vehicle.

Conway was driving the wrong direction on the divided, four-lane highway.

At the crash scene, Conway told officers he was having a diabetic emergency and refused to answer questions about the crash, including why he was driving in the wrong direction.

A blood alcohol test taken about an hour after the crash at an Independence, Missouri, hospital found Conway's blood alcohol level was .490.

