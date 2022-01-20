Independence man charged in deadly shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man has been charged in a deadly shooting that left Timothy Phillips, 38, dead on Jan. 13, 2022, the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.
Brayden A. Stone, 18, is charged with second-degree murder, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.
Initially, Stone was charged with first-degree assault, but the charges were upgraded when Phillips died at a hospital.
Court documents state that officers responded to the 300 block of North Leslie Avenue on a shooting.
Investigators interviewed a witness who said she was standing and talking to Phillips who was inside of a vehicle.
Moments later, Stone pulled up and confronted Phillips. He later shot Phillips several times.
Stone later admitted to police that he shot Phillips and fled to Higginsville, Missouri.
