Independence man charged in JoCo for swindling nearly $100K from dependent adult

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man is facing felony charges for illegally stealing almost $100,000 from a dependent adult in Johnson County.

Johnson County prosecutors charged Cortland Dean Thurman, 48, with felony mistreatment of a dependent adult and felony making false information in connection to an incident between Feb. 4, 2020, and July 3, 2021.

Court documents filed earlier this month in support of the charges allege Thurman unlawfully took control of $99,325.83 belonging to the dependent adult victim who was living in a medical care facility.

Thurman was taken into custody Tuesday morning by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

Earlier this year, Thurman was also charged in Wyandotte County for making a $2,471 false claim to Medicaid in July 2024, a felony. Court documents in support of those charges indicate an investigation involved law enforcement in Oklahoma.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.