Independence man charged in Sunday deadly stabbing in downtown Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors charged a 33-year-old Independence man in connection with the Sunday morning murder of Ronnie Medina in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday , KCPD received a call about a stabbing near the intersection of E. 11th Street and Grand Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they located Medina, 33, in the street suffering from an apparent stab wound. Paramedics transported Medina to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to court documents filed Monday, witnesses told police that it appeared the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Clinton Kelly, was acting “goofy” in the moments before he and Medina got involved in an altercation.

After he allegedly stabbed Medina, Kelly ran south on Grand to 13th Street, where he was located by responding officers and taken into custody.

In an interview with detectives following his arrest, Kelly said the victim, whom he believed had pulled a gun on him a year before, was speaking to him “through his brain.” Kelly admitted to getting his knife out and stabbing Medina.

Prosecutors charged Kelly with one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. Kelly remained in custody Monday afternoon at the Jackson County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

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