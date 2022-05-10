Independence man convicted for 10 sexual abuse crimes against children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man was convicted on Friday, May 6, for multiple sexual abuse crimes against two separate victims.

Glenn M. McGinnis, 36, was charged with five counts of first degree statutory sodomy, two counts of first degree attempted statutory rape, one count of attempted statutory rape and two counts of second degree statutory rape.

According to court documents, the incidents both happened in between 2016 and 2017 and were on victims ages 11 and 12.

The first victim, who was 12-years-old, first reported McGinnis to police on May 10, 2017.

Just two weeks later, the second victim, who was 11-years-old, also came forward to police.

Both victims reported McGinnis touched them inappropriately, among other things.

During an interview with police, McGinnis denied the accusations.

He will be sentenced on June 10.

—