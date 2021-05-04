Independence man faces charges for threatening Jackson County judge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man who threatened to kill a Jackson County judge now is facing charges.

Bryon G. Postlethwait, 36, faces one charge of tampering with a judicial officer, a Class D felony.

Postlethwait threatened to “kill people because they had stolen his family,” according to witness statements in court documents.

“[The witnesses] advised Bryon Postlethwait told them he was going to Washington D.C. to see his kids one last time before he came home, killed the judge and then himself,” court documents stated. "They further advised they attempted to reason with Bryon Postlethwait, however he could not be reasonable.”

Postlethwait still is hospitalized and has not yet been interviewed by police.

—

