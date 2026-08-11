Independence man faces felony charges in connection with Monday night shooting involving police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Felony charges were announced Tuesday against a man in connection with a domestic disturbance that led to a police shooting in Independence.

Saul Maldonado is charged in Jackson County with unlawful use of a weapon and third-degree domestic assault for his alleged role in Monday night's shooting.

Independence police officers were called just after 10 p.m. Monday to the 1100 block of S. McCoy Street regarding a domestic disturbance with an armed person.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim, who said Maldonado was “drunk and crazy” and had a gun. The victim also claimed Maldonado pulled her hair, hit her in the face and kicked her while she was on the ground.

After taking the victim out of the residence, officers saw Maldonado standing in the hallway with a firearm.

Body camera footage revealed Maldonado raised the firearm and pointed it in the direction of the police officers, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office. Police then opened fire on Maldonado.

Maldonado was transported to an area hospital with gunshot wounds to his right arm.

Police say no officers were hurt in the shooting.

Maldonado’s bond is set at $100,000, cash only.

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