Independence man found guilty of shooting, killing Oriana Starr in Dec. 2020

Family gathered to celebrate Oriana Starr's birthday a month after she died.
Posted at 6:48 PM, Aug 03, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury found Brandon McDaniel guilty in a Dec. 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend at her apartment in Independence, Missouri.

McDaniel's mother called 911 on Dec. 17, 2020, and said her son killed his girlfriend, Oriana Starr the day before, according to a court document.

His mother also said McDaniel, 27, told her he and Starr got into an argument when he woke up in her apartment on Dec. 16.

McDaniel said he wanted to go buy cigarettes and alcohol and a fight broke out, according to the court document.

He claimed to his mother, and later a friend, Starr tried to strangle him with an extension cord.

Police went to Starr's apartment and found her on the bedroom floor, dead from a gunshot wound to her head.

His mother told police she tried to get him to surrender to police, but he refused.

He allegedly told her he didn't want to and did not want to go back to jail.

A friend of McDaniel's told police McDaniel told him about the shooting and the gun he used to shoot Starr.

The friend told police McDaniel sold the gun and changed his appearance.

Law officers in Arkansas found him on Jan. 18, 2021, in Newton, Arkansas.

McDaniel will remain in the Jackson County Jail without bond.

His sentencing is set at 11 a.m. on Sept. 16.

