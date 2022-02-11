Independence man indicted for selling stolen catalytic converters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for selling millions of dollars worth of catalytic converters, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

James Spick, 56, owns J&J Recycling in Independence.

A 26-count indictment was returned by the federal grand jury on Tuesday. Spick was arrested shortly after.

He faces one count of conspiracy to transport stolen property across state lines and 25 counts of transporting stolen property across state lines.

According to the Department of Justice, Spick sold the parts to companies in Missouri, Texas and Louisiana.

Catalytic converter theft has been on the rise in recent years due to the precious metals that can be extracted from them and sold.

The Department of Justice said Spick started buying catalytic converters in 2014. He paid people cash, which reportedly attracted thieves and drug addicts.

The indictment details that from Jan. 1, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2021, Spick made over $11 million from selling the catalytic converters to companies that would extract the precious metals.

Spick withdrew $2.5 million in cash from his bank accounts to purchase the catalytic converters, according to the indictment.

It also states he sold the items — many stolen — to a Kansas City, Missouri, scrap company for roughly $3.6 million and a Lee's Summit scrap company for roughly $206,000.

The case will go before a federal trial jury.

Lee's Summit police, KCPD and the Missouri State Highway Patrol helped with the investigation.

