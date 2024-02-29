Independence man, ‘leader’ in local scout troop, charged with child pornography

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors Wednesday charged an Independence man, who police detectives identified as “a leader in a local scout troop,” with five counts of possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors charged Timothy Fry, 40, of Independence, Wednesday.

Independence police arrested and questioned Fry about disturbing images and videos found on his iPhone, according to a court document.

A tipster alerted Independence police about child sexual abuse material on Fry's cell phone.

An Independence police detective issued a Person of Interest Order for Fry, and an officer arrested Fry after a car stop Tuesday, a court document states.

Fry had the cell phone with him when he was arrested.

A search of a message thread with another person in the phone's Session App revealed more than 50 images of child pornography and 15 videos containing child sexual abuse material.

He told police he has been downloading child sexual abuse material since he was 19 years-old.

A judge set Fry's bond at $200,000. If he posts bond, Fry cannot have contact with minors and is not allowed to access the internet.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.