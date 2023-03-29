Independence man threatened Jackson County judge, left racist messages through voicemail, court docs say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man is accused of threatening and leaving racist messages on voicemail directed at a Jackson County judge.

Michael A. Deblois, 42, has been charged with one count of tampering with a judicial officer and one count of first-degree harassment.

According to court documents, Deblois began leaving the messages on Monday.

In the voicemails, which were transcribed in court documents, Deblois appears to be upset about not being granted a court hearing.

Deblois appears to want a court hearing related to his home being foreclosed.

In the voicemail, which is loaded with racial slurs, Deblois admits to stalking the courthouse and even following people home.

"I’m not doing anything to a single member of your f****** staff that you didn’t do to me first," Deblois said in the voicemail. "Eye for an Eye, makes you wonder what I do have planned.”

In total, Deblois left about 14 to 15 voicemails over a 24-hour period.

