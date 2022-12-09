Independence man who entered Speaker Pelosi's office sentenced in Jan. 6 case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man who was among the Jan. 6, 2021 riots who entered the U.S. Capitol and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office was sentenced Friday.

In August, Devin Kiel Rossman, 38, entered a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, pleading guilty to violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

On Friday, Judge Beryl Howell sentenced Rossman to 36 months of probation for his role in the Jan. 6 riots. Rossman is also required to perform 60 hours of community service, $500 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol and a $2,000 fine.

The government had additionally sought a 90-day prison sentence.

Rossman originally faced a total of four charges , but the other three charges were dismissed by prosecutors as part of the plea agreement.

According to court documents, Rossman was at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots, and was among those who entered the Capitol building.

Rossman was in the Capitol building for almost two hours and while in the building, entered the Speaker's office suite.

Department of Justice. The U.S. Department of Justice says that Devin Kiel Rossman posted videos from inside the U.S. Capitol on his Facebook page.

While there, he took pictures and posted them on Facebook and also tried to open doors, which scared many of the staffers who worked for the Speaker.

Rossman also discussed bring guns and knives to Washington on Facebook in the days leading up to Jan. 6th. Rossman even texted pictures of knives and guns that he intended to bring to D.C. on Facebook.

Rossman is one of several Kansas City-area defendants that have been charged for their role in the Jan. 6 riot.

According to Yahoo News , at least 964 people have been charged for their involvement in Jan. 6 so far.

