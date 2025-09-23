Independence names interim police chief after nationwide search

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Independence announced Tuesday it selected Douglas Brinkley to serve as the city's interim police chief.

Brinkley was selected after a nationwide search, according to a news release from the city.

He served with police departments in Michigan and Texas, including 15 years in Sugar Land, Texas.

While in Sugar Land, Brinkley was the assistant chief of police, chief of police and assistant city manager.

"I am eager to join the City of Independence as its Interim Police Chief," Brinkley stated in the city's news release. "Interims act as a bridge into a new leadership chapter, and I hope to be just that.

"There are more than 330 people within the Independence Police Department, including the more than 230 law enforcement officers in the field protecting and selflessly serving the City every day with integrity, pride, and dedication. My goal is to support and prepare them for the next long-term leader of the Independence Police Department.”

The city announced in Tuesday's release it hired the Law Enforcement Risk Management Group, Legal and Liability Risk Management Institute.

The company is "conducting a 90-day targeted operation audit and inspection of the Independence Police Department," according to the city's news release.

"This audit by an outside agency is imperative for us to determine the forward progress of our Independence Police Department," Zach Walker, city manager, stated in the city's news release. "The citizens of Independence must know they can trust our officers. The brave men and women who risk their lives every day also deserve the absolute best working environment and support the City can provide them."

Adam Dustman, the city's previous police chief, resigned in August after a turbulent time as the head of the department.

Dustman was selected as the city's police chief in 2022.

He had been on a personal leave from the job since Friday, May 23.

A deputy chief ran the department during Dustman's absence.

