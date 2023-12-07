Independence pastor charged with sex crimes involving minors dating back to 2011

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence pastor was charged on Dec. 6 with sex crimes involving minors dating back to 2011.

According to court documents, Virgil Marsh faces three charges relating to the incidents: first-degree statutory sodomy and two counts of first-degree child molestation.

One of the victims was under the age of 14 and staying at Marsh's house in 2011 when she was assaulted, per court documents.

A second victim, who is currently under the age of 18 but was between ages 8 and 9 when she was assaulted by Marsh, was also assaulted at Marsh's Independence home. These incidents occurred between 2016 and 2018, according to court documents.

A felony stop order was issued for Marsh and he was picked up by Independence police officers outside his home on Dec. 5. Marsh was transported to Independence Police Department Detention, where he was interviewed by a detective.

During the interview, Marsh confessed to sexually assaulting the first victim and stated that he "potentially" assaulted the second victim.

Details disclosed by Marsh in the interview aligned with accounts made by the victims.

Marsh's bond was set at $50,000, which he has not yet posted as he remains in the Jackson County Detention Center, per a court database. If he posts bond, he can not be in contact with minors or posses or be in the presence of firearms.

Given the passage of time between the date of the alleged offenses and the date of criminal charges, it's unclear if there are any additional victims.

