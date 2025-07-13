Independence police: 2 injured in motorcycle accident after driving around 'Road Closed' barricades

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were injured Saturday evening in a motorcycle accident in Independence.

Police were called just after 7 p.m. to Truman Road just east of Missouri 78.

Investigators determined the operator and passenger of a 2004 Harley-Davidson ignored the “Road Closed” barricades in the area.

While heading east in the closed area, the motorcyclist struck a dirt embankment blocking the road, and both were ejected.

The two were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Police said the driver sustained serious injuries, and the passenger sustained multiple broken bones.

“Neither individual was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash,” IPD said in a news release.

IPD also said alcohol is “believed to have been a contributing factor.”

Investigation into the incident continues.

