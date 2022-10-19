Independence police arrest shooting suspect hiding under car at dealership

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police arrested a shooting suspect after he hid under a vehicle that was in a Cable Dahmer Chevrolet parking lot on Noland Road.

According to the Independence Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of East Fair Street at around 1:30 p.m.

The suspect had left the scene in a black vehicle. One person was critically injured in the shooting.

While en route to the shooting scene, police came across a crash that involved a black vehicle in front of Cable Dahmer Chevrolet.

Officers determined that the crash was caused by the suspect from the shooting, and the suspect fled on foot onto the dealership's parking lot.

Police later found the man hiding under a vehicle and took him into custody.

Multiple guns were recovered at the scene where the man was arrested.

No one was injured in the crash.

