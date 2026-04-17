Independence police arrest student for possession of firearm at school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student at a high school in Independence was arrested Friday for bringing a weapon to school.

An Independence Police Department School Resource Officer was alerted around 10:41 a.m. Friday about a William Chrisman High School student possibly having a firearm.

School staff and Independence police responded to the incident, locating the student and a pistol in the juvenile’s backpack.

Police then arrested the juvenile.

No threats to students or staff were reported and it is believed the student had the weapon for “protection,” per a press release from IPD.

“IPD handles all school related incidents with the utmost sense of urgency, and we maintain an outstanding relationship with all school districts who have schools in our city,” police said in a press release.

An investigation is ongoing into the incident.

The Independence School District said in a press release to staff and families that "appropriate disciplinary action" will be taken by the district in accordance with school board policy.

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