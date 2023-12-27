Independence police ask for public's help to find missing 25-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 25-year-old woman.

Evelina I. Wagner was last seen Oct. 22, 2023, at the Executive Inn & Suites at 15014 East U.S. 40 Highway in Independence, Missouri, according to the police department.

Wagner is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with a picture across the front, black jeans, black and red sneakers and was carrying a Deadpool backpack, per IPD.

According to her family, Wagner is known to stay at homeless camps along U.S. 40 Highway.

Anyone with information pertaining to Wagner's whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Winans at 816-325-7347 or wwinans@indepmo.org.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.