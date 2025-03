KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man with autism.

Drayton Fanning, 26, was last seen on Feb. 12, according to police.

Fanning is white, 6 feet, 1 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Fanning frequents East 31st Street and Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, and West 71st Street in Shawnee.

Anyone with information about Fanning should call 911.

