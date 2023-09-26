Independence Police Department hopes to implement body-worn cameras in 2024 after receiving DOJ grant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department hopes to implement body-worn cameras in January 2024 after receiving a grant for the devices from the U.S. Department of Justice, Independence police announced Tuesday.

Monday, IPD learned it was a recipient of the grant — FY 2023 Body-Worn Camera Policy and Implementation Program to Support Law Enforcement Agencies — which will fund 200 body-worn cameras and three additional positions.

The additional positions include one commissioned and two non-commissioned to “support the equipment, infrastructure and management of digital media.”

“The implementation of the body-worn camera program is part of IPD’s commitment to transparency, maintaining community trust and supporting our officers,” IPD shared in a statement.

In 2021, a measure to allocate $670,000 for body-worn cameras failed the Independence City Council.

Despite citizens calling for the devices with the support of the police chief at the time, Ken Jarnagin, the council member who was serving and continues to serve the Fourth District, Daniel Hobart, disagreed and said the decision was not the council’s burden.

“Not a single councilperson has any business randomly shopping for the police department, and neither do citizens,” Hobart said in a 2021 council meeting.

With the 2023 grant, which IPD applied for in April, the department hopes to roll out the initiative in January 2024, but there is no set start date.

Further updates regarding policies and a roll-out strategy “that is consistent with best practices and the most effective use of this technology” are forthcoming.

