Independence police investigate after 2 people found dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead Sunday.
At 4:00 p.m. officers responded to a medical call at the 1400 block of South Baker Drive.
Two deceased people were found inside the residence.
IPD is considering the deaths suspicious and investigators are on the scene.
