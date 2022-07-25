Watch Now
Independence police investigate after man stabbed to death over weekend

Posted at 2:28 PM, Jul 25, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Police in Independence are investigating after a man was stabbed to death over the weekend.

Officers responded to the 16700 block of E Ellison Way on Saturday morning after receiving reports that someone had been stabbed.

When they arrived, the found Robert Layson, 41, dead inside of a home. It was determined he had been stabbed.

One person was taken into custody at the home in relation to the homicide.

Investigators didn't immediately have any other information on what led to Layson being stabbed.

