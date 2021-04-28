Independence police investigate early morning homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a Wednesday morning homicide, and the scene was still active as of 5:30 a.m.

Officers were called to the 500 block of South Crescent Avenue for a sound of shots fired just before 2 a.m.

IPD said officers located a deceased person outside of a home there.

Officers were still working to clear the house, so a standoff was called.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

