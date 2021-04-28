Independence police investigate early morning homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a Wednesday morning homicide, and the scene was still active as of 5:30 a.m.
Officers were called to the 500 block of South Crescent Avenue for a sound of shots fired just before 2 a.m.
IPD said officers located a deceased person outside of a home there.
Officers were still working to clear the house, so a standoff was called.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.