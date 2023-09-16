Independence police investigate homicide after woman found dead outside residence

The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night in the 2000 block of S. Harvard Avenue.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Independence police officers responded to a report of a person lying on the ground.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a female in front of a residence with a gunfire wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police identified the woman as Jennifer L. Scott, 39, of Independence, Missouri.

Independence police are investigating the case as a homicide. Investigators are working to find leads and "develop suspect information," in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.