Independence Police investigate homicide at QuikTrip at U.S. 24 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting Tuesday night at an Independence gas station.

Independence police officers responded around 7:53 p.m. to a shooting call at the QuikTrip near U.S. 24 Highway and Route 291.

Upon arrival, they located one deceased person in the parking lot, according to John Syme, Independence Police public information officer.

Police said Wednesday morning they were speaking with two people of interest in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

