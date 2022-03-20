Independence police investigate shooting homicide

INDPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating an overnight homicide.
Police say around 11:15 Saturday night they found a 33-year-old man shot several times inside a residence on the 10400 block of E. Truman Road. He died at the scene.
Police say a person of interest in the shooting was taken into custody a short time later. However, the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.
Identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.
—
