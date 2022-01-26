Independence police investigate Wednesday afternoon shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence Police Department officers are currently investigating a shooting that occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to the 9400 block of east 23rd Street on a call of a person being shot in the leg inside a residence, according to a social media post from the department.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found the man who was shot, and he was transported to the hospital.

IPD said officers are still on the scene trying to determine the details of the suspect information.

This is a developing story.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .